Fentrell Cypress’ answer is simple. But it reflects everything Florida State’s coaches have wanted from defensive players. “The play wasn’t over,” Cypress said. “Had some miscommunication on the back end. But overall had to fight and make sure he didn’t get in the end zone. That was the main focus after I got to him, ran him down. Just try to get the ball out and not let him score. Finish the play.” The play didn’t begin well for Florida State, an 82-yard reception and Pitt’s Konata Mumpfield racing across the field and toward the corner of the end zone. But Cypress kept running, chased down Mumpfield and forced the fumble. Cypress quickly popped back up and fell on the ball in the end zone.

“It was obviously an impressive play,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “We don't want that opportunity to present itself. But to see just who Fentrell was in that play. Obviously the hustle is what it is, the ability to just fight to bite, scratch, get the ball out is another thing. But then to be able to establish himself back in bounds and secure the ball. “It was just a big momentum play in the game. And it was a play that we needed at that time. Definitely, something that Fentrell showed what he's made of on that play.” Cypress’ takeaway was FSU’s 12th of the season, and a significant one given a scoreless first quarter for both teams as well as the Seminoles playing shorthanded at receiver. It was also the first forced fumble of Cypress’ career. “It was huge,” Cypress said. “Of course that would have been their first score of the game. But having that big play stopped them. Getting the ball back in our offense’s hands and let them go score.”