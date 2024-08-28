With a game under its belt, Florida State has made a few changes to its depth chart entering Monday's Week 1 home game vs. Boston College

Nothing drastic and nothing that would seem to indicate any players picked up injuries in Saturday's 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin. The only three changes are three positions that formerly had listed co-starters now have a more established pecking order.

At right tackle, Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott were listed as co-starters on FSU's Week 0 depth chart. After both played Saturday, Byers is now listed as the starter and Scott is his backup.

At nickel cornerback, Kevin Knowles II is now listed as the starter after he was a co-starter with Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. a week ago.

At free safety, sophomore Conrad Hussey is now listed as the starter after he was a co-starter with Miami transfer Davonte Brown on last week's depth chart.

The Seminoles host the Eagles Monday night at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) at Doak Campbell Stadium.