After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, it's time to narrow our focus and take a closer look at 15 key prospects we believe have the best chance right now to end up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class. We'll be breaking down these 15 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video. Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 15 on his own. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The Skinny on WR Destyn Pazon There's is plenty of competition for Destyn "Fat" Pazon when you consider that his top five consists of LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama and the current favorite Florida State Seminoles. Pazon has visited a few of those schools already, and while early on it was LSU with the momentum, the 'Noles have emerged as the team to watch. At 6-foot-1, Pazon's game offers a very good mixture of physicality and speed to pull away from defenders. The talented playmaker could make a decision any day now, and as we have stated before, things are definitely trending in the right direction for FSU. A decision could come in the next few weeks, according to people close to Pazon's recruitment. This isn't necessarily one where the schools will have to wait for on-campus visits to resume.

FSU's chances of landing WR Destyn Pazon Pazon visited FSU twice over the spring, and he was apparently going to come back a third time for the big spring game. The coronavirus pandemic altered those plans, of course, but it doesn't sound as if it has changed his outlook on the Seminoles. Based on everything we've been hearing for awhile, Florida State will be his future destination. How did the Seminoles jump to the front for one of Louisiana's top prospects? The first -- and likely the biggest -- reason would be his relationship with FSU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who is incredibly well-connected in that state. Next would be his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and how much he likes what Norvell does on offense. Then comes the connection he has developed with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Finally, there is the bond he has developed with FSU's current players and other recruits. There's a strong sense of belonging in all of those relationships.