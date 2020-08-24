After watching film of the scrimmage, however, the Seminoles' coaches did what coaches often do after situations like that: They realized the gap between success and failure wasn't as wide as it might have appeared when it was happening.

"I look at one picture. I look at us as a unit," Dillingham said Saturday night. "It's not about one person. It's not about two people. It's about a group. And today as a group, I didn't think we were good enough."

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was so bothered by it he wouldn't even name a single player who performed well.

Mike Norvell was clearly not happy with Florida State's offensive performance in Saturday's second and final preseason scrimmage.

After leading his team through practice Monday morning -- a practice in which he said the offense responded well -- Norvell told reporters he believes things are trending in the right direction, with the season opener against Georgia Tech looming on Sept. 12.

"We're not far off," Norvell said. "There were some things that, we just allowed too many negative plays. Offensive football, it takes all 11 to be on the same page to be productive. There were a lot of plays that you're a step here or a move there. Making sure that we're all operating and executing with the same mindset and approach.

"It came down to some detailed things. That's an area that we've got grow from."

Norvell acknowledged there were some real "bright spots" in the scrimmage. Some young players such as freshman tailback Lawrance Toafili turned in nice plays, and he thought the quarterbacks made good decisions for the most part.

There were some plays quarterbacks James Blackman and Tate Rodemaker "would like to have back," he said, but it was far from a complete disappointment.

"There were some really good plays offensively, and some guys that played at their highest level since we've been here," Norvell said. "But collectively as a group, it wasn't where it needed to be for us to have success, or sustained success."

To illustrate that point, FSU's coaches brought the offense together Sunday and showed them video of 12 individual plays that could have changed the complexion of the entire scrimmage had one player or another performed his assignment correctly.

The players also were shown two offensive series that appeared very promising until they were negated by one major mistake.

"There was positive, positive, positive, positive, then one play that's a setback, and what that did to our drive," Norvell said. "I thought it was a good learning experience for them."

It also was somewhat enlightening for the coaching staff.

Norvell said that's why it can be difficult to make evaluations about how players or position groups performed immediately after a scrimmage or game. He likes to reflect on what he saw and heard from field level, compare it to what he sees on film and then make conclusions based on all of that information.

"When you're on the field, you get a sense of the intensity and the body language, the overall mindset," Norvell said. "The enthusiasm that the young men are playing with, as well as the tempo. But when you watch film, usually it's cut up. You don't get a great sense of all those things. You're just watching the play. So there's times that you come off the field, and you feel like it was a great practice due to all the other factors.

"But then you see the details when you slow it down, and some of those things that are lacking that can put you in a terrible position in trying to have success. On the flip side of it, there's times when you think things are not very good for whatever those other reasons are, and you come in, watch film and you see how close you are."

He said that was definitely the case after Saturday's scrimmage.

"I think we're in a good place," Norvell said.