Warchant.com

Final Predictions for Florida State's 2019 Recruiting Class
National Signing Day is this Wednesday, and Florida State is looking to close strong.
The Seminoles finished with 15 signees during December's early signing period and have five additional verbal commitments. When the dust settles, FSU could finish with as many as 24 or 25 players in the 2019 recruiting class.
Here's a final look and a prediction for the top nine undecided recruits on Florida State's radar (including two prospects who are committed to FSU but considering other schools).
Below are the official predictions from Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston, Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell, and Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Chad Simmons.
Michael Langston's Pick: Florida State
Michael's take: FSU has had the momentum here for awhile. We haven't heard a lot of details about his Maryland visit last weekend, but it seems like Legendre has had his mind set on the 'Noles for weeks.
Rivals Pick: Florida State (Mike Farrell and Chad Simmons)
Michael Langston's Pick: Florida State
Michael's take: I've felt like this has been a close call between the 'Noles and Auburn ever since he took his visit to FSU. But I'm getting the vibe from those close to his recruitment that he prefers what FSU plans to do on offense a little better. Still think it's close, but I'm going to stick with my FSU pick.
Rivals Pick: Florida State (Mike Farrell) / Auburn (Chad Simmons)
