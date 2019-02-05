Warchant.com

National Signing Day is this Wednesday, and Florida State is looking to close strong.

The Seminoles finished with 15 signees during December's early signing period and have five additional verbal commitments. When the dust settles, FSU could finish with as many as 24 or 25 players in the 2019 recruiting class.

Here's a final look and a prediction for the top nine undecided recruits on Florida State's radar (including two prospects who are committed to FSU but considering other schools).

Below are the official predictions from Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston, Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell, and Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Chad Simmons.