Week 17 stats and final regular season totals for FSU players in the NFL:

RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had 21 carries for 104 yards (5-yard average) and three receptions for 24 yards in an overtime loss to Seattle. It was his third straight 100-yard game but the Rams finished 5-12. Season: 188 carries, 786 yards, seven touchdowns and 13 receptions for 117 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Did not play vs. New Orleans. Carolina finished 7-10. Season: 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 11 carries for 37 yards and one catch for no gain in win at Chicago. Minnesota is in the playoffs at 13-4. Season: 264 carries, 1,173 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Earned a 53.8 PFF grade on 74 snaps.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans): One tackle in loss at Jacksonville. Season: 17 tackles, three sacks.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 1 of 1 on PAT attempts in loss to Philadelphia. The Giants made the playoffs at 9-7-1. Season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 51.8 overall grade by PFF on 119 snaps this season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): He missed every game since mid-October due to injury. LA Chargers went 10-7 and made the playoffs. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 58.3 overall grade. Hudson agreed to a reduced salary for 2023 from $8.25 million to $2.05 million, according to a report by ESPN.

S Derwin James (Chargers): James returned after missing a game due to injury and had six tackles in a loss at Denver. The Chargers finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. Season: 115 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in loss at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Injured and did not play in season finale at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: 57 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Played but did not record a tackle in season finale at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: Four tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): No tackles in win at Las Vegas. Kansas City earned the AFC's top seed at 14-3. Season: 25 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Five tackles and two interceptions in overtime loss at Seattle. The Rams finished 5-12. Season: 88 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, four INTs.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles in loss at Denver. Season: 57 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Did not play due to injury (neck) in regular season finale. The Eagles finshed 14-3 and are the NFC's top seed in the playoffs. Season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).

WR Auden Tate (Cardinals): He was signed last week to Arizona's practice squad after being released by Philadelphia. Tate did not play in 2022.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Two tackles in overtime loss at Seattle. The Rams finished 5-12. Season: Four tackles.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Did not record a tackle in loss at Jacksonville. Tennessee finished the season 7-10. Season: 32 tackles, 77.2 grade by Pro Football Focus.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play. The Eagles finshed 14-3 and are the NFC's top seed in the playoffs. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): No tackles in loss to Carolina. New Orleans finished 7-10. Season: 26 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints used Andy Dalton as the starter in the last three months of the season. New Orleans finished 7-10. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons