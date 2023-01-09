Final stats for FSU players in NFL
Week 17 stats and final regular season totals for FSU players in the NFL:
RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had 21 carries for 104 yards (5-yard average) and three receptions for 24 yards in an overtime loss to Seattle. It was his third straight 100-yard game but the Rams finished 5-12. Season: 188 carries, 786 yards, seven touchdowns and 13 receptions for 117 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Did not play vs. New Orleans. Carolina finished 7-10. Season: 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks.
RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 11 carries for 37 yards and one catch for no gain in win at Chicago. Minnesota is in the playoffs at 13-4. Season: 264 carries, 1,173 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Earned a 53.8 PFF grade on 74 snaps.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans): One tackle in loss at Jacksonville. Season: 17 tackles, three sacks.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 1 of 1 on PAT attempts in loss to Philadelphia. The Giants made the playoffs at 9-7-1. Season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.
OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 51.8 overall grade by PFF on 119 snaps this season.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): He missed every game since mid-October due to injury. LA Chargers went 10-7 and made the playoffs. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.
C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 58.3 overall grade. Hudson agreed to a reduced salary for 2023 from $8.25 million to $2.05 million, according to a report by ESPN.
S Derwin James (Chargers): James returned after missing a game due to injury and had six tackles in a loss at Denver. The Chargers finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. Season: 115 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in loss at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks.
DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Injured and did not play in season finale at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: 57 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.
DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Played but did not record a tackle in season finale at Miami. NY Jets finished 7-10. Season: Four tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): No tackles in win at Las Vegas. Kansas City earned the AFC's top seed at 14-3. Season: 25 tackles.
CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Five tackles and two interceptions in overtime loss at Seattle. The Rams finished 5-12. Season: 88 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, four INTs.
DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.
CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles in loss at Denver. Season: 57 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Did not play due to injury (neck) in regular season finale. The Eagles finshed 14-3 and are the NFC's top seed in the playoffs. Season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).
WR Auden Tate (Cardinals): He was signed last week to Arizona's practice squad after being released by Philadelphia. Tate did not play in 2022.
DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Two tackles in overtime loss at Seattle. The Rams finished 5-12. Season: Four tackles.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Did not record a tackle in loss at Jacksonville. Tennessee finished the season 7-10. Season: 32 tackles, 77.2 grade by Pro Football Focus.
DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play. The Eagles finshed 14-3 and are the NFC's top seed in the playoffs. Season: Four tackles.
DB PJ Williams (Saints): No tackles in loss to Carolina. New Orleans finished 7-10. Season: 26 tackles.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints used Andy Dalton as the starter in the last three months of the season. New Orleans finished 7-10. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.
Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons
Wild card playoff schedule
Saturday's games
(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday's games
(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
(6) Giants at (3) Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 16
(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
Note: Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) earned byes
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify