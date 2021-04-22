The Seminoles will pay Memphis $1.3 million to come to Tallahassee, and they will pay Charleston Southern $450,000, according to contracts released by the university on Thursday.

The Florida State football program is paying a combined $1.75 million to bring in a pair of non-conference opponents for the 2024 season.

Game "guarantees" are customary when opponents agree to play a game on the road without a return trip to their home stadium. And FBS opponents like Memphis draw larger guarantees than FCS foes such as Charleston Southern.

For example, FSU is paying UMass $1.5 million for a home game this fall, but paid Jacksonville State $400,000 last season.

The Seminoles will host Memphis on Sept. 14 in 2024 and Charleston Southern on Nov. 23. FSU's other two non-conference opponents that season will be UF in Tallahassee and Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

