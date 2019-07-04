Louisiana four-star athlete Ja'Khi Douglas said earlier this week that he planned to make a commitment "soon," and he clearly is a man of his word.

The No. 10-ranked player in the state of Louisiana announced via social media on Thursday that he has committed to Florida State.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

In his announcement, he said he wanted to thank FSU head coach Willie Taggart, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for believing in him and giving him "an opportunity to play at FSU."