{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 16:50:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Fireworks for Florida State! 4-star athlete Douglas commits to FSU

Louisiana athlete Ja'Khi Douglas committed to Florida State on Thursday. (Rivals.com)
Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Louisiana four-star athlete Ja'Khi Douglas said earlier this week that he planned to make a commitment "soon," and he clearly is a man of his word.

The No. 10-ranked player in the state of Louisiana announced via social media on Thursday that he has committed to Florida State.

In his announcement, he said he wanted to thank FSU head coach Willie Taggart, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for believing in him and giving him "an opportunity to play at FSU."

In a recent interview with Rivals, Douglas said his top schools were FSU, Florida, Ohio State, Mississippi State and LSU.

