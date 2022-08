Ariya Massoudi and Curt Weiler welcome in Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo as a co-host for the First and Nole podcast.

The guys discuss FSU's 47-7 win over Duquesne and preview the FSU-LSU matchup. Aguayo also discusses how FSU showed progress during his redshirt season, 2012, and then reflected on some of the successes during the national championship season in 2013.

Listen in the audio player below or on Apple or Spotify at the links below.