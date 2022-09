Roberto Aguayo, Ariya Massoudi, and Curt Weiler are back to hang out and talk Florida State's thrilling win over Louisville, led by Tate Rodemaker. The guys give their impressions, break down how it happened, and look ahead to Boston College on Saturday (8 p.m. on ACC Network).

Roberto also dives into Ryan Fitzgerald's kicking struggles and the gang finishes by chatting about some national college football.