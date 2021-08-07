Warchant TV: Footage of FSU Football on first day of preseason practice
Florida State has kicked off preseason practice for the 2021 season. Featuring 25 practices over the next 29 days, Saturday is divided into two sessions. The morning session featured upperclassmen including presumptive front runners for the quarterback job in McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis. Interviews will follow in the early afternoon with Mike Norvell and selected players.
