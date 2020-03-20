Now that we all have a little extra time on our hands, Warchant is taking some trips down Florida State athletics memory lane with the help of our subscribers. To get things started, we asked fans to tell us who their FIRST favorite Seminole athlete was. Not their all-time favorites, but the ones who really got them excited about being FSU fans in the beginning. We also asked them to share stories about how those players piqued their interest. Here is a sampling of those responses: Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Tailback Warrick Dunn was the reason many FSU fans fell in love with the 'Noles. (Associated Press)

We received well over 200 submissions, with many naming the players you would expect to find on such a list: Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward. Ron Simmons, Marvin Jones, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and the like. There were a lot of votes for all-time great receivers, such as Ron Sellers and Fred Biletnikoff, as well as Peter Warrick, Kez McCorvey and E.G. Green. As expected, quarterbacks and running backs also received quite a lot of praise. There were several nods to Wally Woodham and Jimmy Jordan, Danny McManus and Casey Weldon, Gary Huff and even Thad Busby. The running back list included Greg Allen, Larry Key, Greg Jones, Amp Lee, Sammie Smith and "Pooh Bear" Williams, among others. A number of votes came in for players based on one specific game or play, such as these picks for tailback Dexter Carter and receiver Lawrence Dawsey. ***NOTE: CLICK ON THE IMAGE to make it easier to read. Then click on the 'X' to exit back to the main story.***

While sometimes overlooked in the lists of all-time great Seminoles, quarterback Kim Hammond received a number of votes.

Most of the votes were for football players, but there also was recognition for basketball stars like Dave Cowens and Bob Sura, as well as baseball stars such as Jeff Ledbetter and Jim Lyttle.

Some choices were shaped by personal experiences, such as these for running back Jeff Chaney and punter Rohn Stark.

While most of the players mentioned were household names, others were not. Fred Pickard and Walt Sumner each got votes, and there were several mentions of diminutive quarterback Eddie Feely, who played in the early 1960s.

Some remembered how important a running back like Larry Key was to their college experience, while others reflected on players like Leon Washington, who played well even when the team was struggling.

Plenty of defensive players were singled out as well, including stars from the '70s and '80s, such as Paul McGowan, Keith Jones and Monk Bonasorte. Some younger fans pointed to stars from the '90s and 2000s, including Devin Bush, Telvin Smith, Chris Thompson, Greg Reid, P.K. Sam and Christian Ponder. There even was a vote for former volleyball star Gabrielle Reece. And, of course, some fans found it impossible to pick just one.