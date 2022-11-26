Florida State finished its 2022 regular season with a 45-38 win over archrival Florida on Friday night. The Seminoles' win, its fifth straight, improved their record to 9-3 on the season.

First Impressions host Ariya Massoudi is joined by Osceola Football Analyst and former FSU offensive lineman Mark Salva and Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham to talk about the Seminoles' win, which was keyed by a dominating third quarter in what was otherwise an evenly matched game. FSU scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half and carry a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Seminoles racked up 140 yards in the third quarter while the defense forced three straight three-and-outs in the quarter and held the Gators to just 55 yards.

FSU did have to withstand a furious fourth quarter comeback by Florida but its big-play offense, the Seminoles produced 19 plays of over 10 yards in the game coupled with a better defensive performance in the second half was just enough to hold on to a hard-fought win over its biggest rival.

