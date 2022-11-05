FSU improved to 6-3 on the season and became bowl-eligible after crushing archrival Miami on the road 45-3 on Saturday night.

The Seminoles rolled to a 31-3 halftime lead behind an outstanding running game, efficient passing game and dominating defense performance in the game's first thirty minutes. It was arguably the most complete game FSU has played all season.

In the first half Trey Benson ran for 94 yards on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns. He would finish the game with 128 yards on 15 carries. He also had one catch for 25 yards.

Jordan Travis was both efficient — he completed 10 of 12 passes in the game — but also productive in throwing for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

FSU's offensive line dominated what was supposed to be very good Miami front four on defense. The Seminoles totaled 229 yards on 47 carries and possessed the ball for over 32 minutes in the game. FSU scored on eight of its 12 offensive possessions. The Seminoles rolled up 454 yards of total offense for the game.

FSU's defense was dominant for the second week in a row, holding Miami to 76 yards in the first half and 186 total yards in the game. They also produced four takeaways, which led to 14 FSU points. Miami quarterbacks would complete just 10 of 19 passes for 62 yards for the game. The Hurricanes came into the game averaging 290 yards per game in the air. FSU was so dominant that Miami possessed the ball for three or fewer plays on seven of its 11 offensive possessions in the game and allowed Miami just two drives of over six plays.