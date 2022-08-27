Florida State was a sizable favorite heading into its season opener with Duquesne and it played like it from the very beginning of Saturday night's game. The win was expected but there were still several things the Osceola staff was looking to see from the 2022 Seminoles against an overmanned FCS program. And for the most part you had to like what you saw in a dominating performance in virtually all phases of the game. The competitive (and I use that word loosely) part of the game was over quickly as FSU cruised to a 47-7 victory, totaling 638 yards of total offense compared to the 164 total yards gained by Duquesne.

Dominate early

The overwhelming opinion of the Osceola staff was that FSU needed to be dominant from the start and it was in all phases in order to validate what we thought was the most talented team coach Mike Norvell had put on the field during his now three-year tenure. And the team did not disappoint. Offensively, FSU was hitting on all cylinders, scoring on five possessions of the first half to take a commanding 26-0 lead into the locker room at intermission. Jordan Travis led FSU to three straight touchdown drives to start the game. The offense totaled 225 yards on its first three possessions on a combined 25 plays, often running at will. Travis led all five of the first-half drives where the offense totaled 359 yards. Most impressive was the 200 yards it racked up on the ground in the half behind multiple offensive line combinations, which saw a total of seven different lineman register extended playing time (including guard Bryson Estes and Jazston Turnetine). Running back Treshaun Ward was very impressive leading all rushers with 89 yards on nine carries in the first half. Travis looked sharp, completing 71 percent (10 of 14) of his passes while throwing for 159 yards. In the second half Travis only attempted one pass, which he completed and only carried the ball four times in the game for 11 yards. FSU was so dominant on offense that it scored on seven of its first eight offensive drives. It also had seven drives in which it gained 60 yards or more. Ward, Benson and Toafili all rushed for more than 100 yards in the game. The defense didn’t play quite as clean a first half, but it did force three-and-outs on three of Duquesne's six first-half possessions. Duquesne could muster only one sustained drive, nine plays and 44 yards on its third possession where it would miss a field goal on its only scoring opportunity of the first half. Fifteen different Seminoles registered tackles in the first half with a substantial number of players including Josh Farmer, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Patrick Payton and Amari Gainer (who led the team with four tackles in the first half) get substantial playing time early. Duquesne managed just 88 total yards in the first half, including just 33 rushing yards.

Portal players productive

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who transferred from Oregon, led all FSU receivers in the first half with four catches for 44 yards and demonstrated the tough running style we had seen in practice. Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson had one catch to lead the team in receiving yardage with 51 and easily should have had another catch near the goal line on a slant route. Illinois transfer Deuce Spann also hauled in two passes for 31 yards in the opening half. Running back Trey Benson also had 47 first-half rushing yards on seven first-half carries. Offensive lineman Bless Harris (Lamar) and D'Mitri Emmanuel (Charlotte) also played well in helping the lead the FSU offense to those five scores. Benson also broke off a 43-yard touchdown in the second half to give the Seminoles a 40-7 lead. UCF transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune made four tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the game and could have had an interception. Albany transfer Jared Verse made four total tackles and was credited with 1.5 sacks.

Be special on special teams

With a significant size and speed advantage FSU’s special teams needed to have a major impact against Duquesne. And while the general line of thinking was that the special team's impact would be felt most in the return game it was actually the kickoff coverage team that made the earliest impression in the game. Duquesne decided to return FSU’s first two kickoffs, which resulted in starting those possessions on their own 13- and 15-yard lines, respectively. The Duquesne drive that started at the 15-yard line saw the FSU defense force a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball at the Dukes’ 44 yard-line, setting up a relatively short third scoring drive (seven plays, 56 yards) to take 20-0 lead. For the game, Duquesne started five of its 1 drives inside its own 20-yard line. The Dukes only started one series beyond its own 25-yard line.

Seal the deal, empty the bench

We wanted to see a lot of FSU’s backups play and we did. Playing time for some of the Seminoles' second- and third-team units in this game could ultimately prove valuable later in the season. Those reps will also help define the roles and how much playing time these second- and third-team players might get in the future. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker entered the game halfway through the third quarter with FSU leading 33-0. True freshman quarterback AJ Duffy also got into the action in the fourth quarter. Other players offensively to enter the game in the second half were offensive linemen Julian Armella, Thomas Shrader, Zane Herring, Daughtry Richardson, Kanaya Charlton, Lloyd Willis and David Stickle. Running back Rodney Hill also saw his first action in an FSU uniform in the fourth quarter. Other players to see playing time in the second half on offense were wide receiver/running back Josh Burrell, tight end Brian Courtney and wide receiver Darion Williamson. In the second half linebackers Brendan Gant and Omar Graham Jr., cornerback Azareyeh Thomas, safety Jarques McClellion, defensive tackle Daniel Lyons and defensive end George Wilson.

Lasting impressions