Florida State rolled to its eighth win of the season and its fourth dominating win in a row with a 49-17 win over the Louisiana on Saturday night. For the fourth consecutive week the Seminoles quickly proved they were the far superior team on the field as they did just about whatever they wanted offensively to take a 35-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. And defensively, FSU was just as dominant as it has been in its last three outings.

Offensively, FSU piled up 318 first-half yards compared to 121 for the Ragin' Cajuns. FSU ran for 206 first-half yards, led by Trey Benson's 75 yards on 14 carries. Lawrance Toafili, Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward combined for 121 yards on 13 carries to complement Benson's first-half performance.

In the air Travis completed 9 of 14 first-half passes for 112 yards and a touchdown while completing passes to nine receivers.

Defensively, FSU held the Ragin' Cajuns to just 61 yards on the ground and 60 yards through the air in the first half. Florida State was so dominant in the secondary during the opening half of play that the Seminoles recorded more pass break ups (8) than Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields had completions (7).

The Florida State offense scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions while the defense allowed just a field goal. Meanwhile, the defense forced a trio of three-and-outs in the first half and allowed just a field goal before intermission, that coming on Louisiana's last drive of the second quarter.



