The Osceola's Pat Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Mark Salva offer their first impressions of FSU's 27-20 win over Miami. The win moves fourth-ranked Florida State to 10-0 on the season with games left vs. North Alabama and Florida.

FSU was the dominant team for three of the four quarters of the game, especially in the second half — where the Seminoles would take a 27-13 lead with just 11 eleven minutes in the fourth quarter. Miami would add a touchdown to make it 27-20 with a little over eight minutes left in the game but FSU would hold on for 27-20 victory.

Florida State took an early 10-0 lead in the early in the second quarter only to see Miami possess the ball for over 10 minutes in the quarter to tie the game 10-10 at halftime.

The Seminoles' offense had 196 yards in the second half after being held to just 1 yard of offense in the second quarter. All of FSU's second-half points would come in the third quarter and were enough to be coupled with a strong defensive performance in the second half to remain undefeated on the season.

FSU's defense, which gave up 126 yards in the second quarter, held Miami to 155 second-half yards with 85 of those yards coming on a touchdown pass. The Seminoles' defense allowed only one drive over five plays in the second half, including four drives of three and out and two drives of five plays.

FSU totaled 322 yards in the game while Miami had 335 yards of total offense.