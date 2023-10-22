Former FSU offensive lineman and college football coach Mark Salva joins Seminole Sidelines host Pat Burnham as they offer their first impressions of FSU's 38-20 win over Duke on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State (7-0, 5-0) is now the only team with a perfect conference record. The guys talk about the impact Jordan Travis' legs had on the Seminoles second half comeback and if his performance puts him back into the Heisman Trophy race. Travis had 68 rushing yards in the second half including 40 yards on the Seminoles 96-yard drive to take a 24-20 lead in the ballgame, a lead they would never relinquish.

They also talk about the FSU's defense performance in the second half where they limited Duke to just 53 yards rushing in the second half after giving up 144 yards on the ground in the first half.

Mark and Pat also talk about how the optics of a dominating second half against a ranked opponent might impact how FSU will be viewed by the College Football Playoff committee. They also look at FSU's final three games in ACC play (at Wake Forest, at Pitt and at home against Miami) and the Seminoles' path to the ACC Championship game.