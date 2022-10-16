Every play mattered in FSU's contest on Saturday night against Clemson. And if you read the stat sheet after the game without looking at the score you might think that the Seminoles had defeated the fourth-ranked team in the country.

FSU rushed for more than 200 yards against a Clemson team that giving up fewer than 70 yards a game on the ground. They passed for more yards than the Tigers. The Seminoles had 10 more first downs than the Tigers. FSU averaged 6.1 yards per rush to Clemson's 3.8 yards per rush.

However, the plays and stats that mattered the most took place with 8:19 left in the second quarter, with the score tied 14-14, through the 7:32 mark in third quarter, which found the Tigers up 34-14. It was a deficit that would ultimately prove too much for FSU to overcome.

