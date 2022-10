Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva and Pat Burnham offer their First Impressions of FSU's 31-21 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles fought back from a 21-7 deficit to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Mark and Pat talk about the keys to an FSU victory coming into the game and how those keys played out during the game and factored in the outcome.