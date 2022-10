Ariya Massoudi, Roberto Aguayo and Curt Weiler dig deep into the mistakes Florida State made at NC State. They chat about the struggles on offense, the defense stepping up and thoughts on the Seminoles being aggresive on the final drive instead of setting up for a potential game-winning kick.

The guys then take a trip down memory lane of past great FSU-Clemson matchups, discuss what a win would mean for the program and make predictions for the game against the No. 4 Tigers.