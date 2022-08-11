First practice on first coast: Competitive start to Jax trip

JACKSONVILLE — FSU held its 13th practice of the preseason at the University of North Florida on Thursday morning. The team was welcomed, at least for the first half of the morning, by milder temperatures than it has been experiencing in Tallahassee during the previous 12 sessions. Of course, by the second the morning the sun had found its way from behind the clouds and the weather was more of the customary sauna-like conditions Floridians are used to.

And after a lighter workout on Wednesday the team got in its most physical practice of the week on its first day on the First Coast. The practice featured plenty of work in short-yardage situations. Those periods consisted of third-down and fourth-down and short situations in the middle of the field as well as several periods of goal-line and overtime/two-point opportunities.

"Got some red zone, short yardage, goal line - trying to mix all the different situations," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "But I like what I saw today. Guys continuing to push. The mentality is getting better. And it's just about the consistency showing up throughout each practice. And then carrying that over throughout each each day as we step on this practice field."

Norvell was pleased with the offense's quick start in Thursday's practice but also said that the defense battled back to have a strong finish to the workout. Thursday's practice also featured an end-of-game scenario where the offense needed a first down in order to run the clock out while the defense needed to force a three-and-out to get the ball back. The teams split these opportunities equally.

Offensively, Johnny Wilson continues to improve and has stacked together three very good practices in a row. He shows signs of being a matchup problem against smaller defensive backs.

Running backs Lawrance Toafili and Rodney Hill both had good days with each having several runs for nice gains over the course of the morning.

Another positive for the offense is the improvement the line has shown in the 2-on-2 pass protection/pass rush and stunt periods it goes through during most padded practices. During the early parts of camp this was a drill the defense dominated but it has become more competitive and balanced as the team has gotten deeper into camp. The offensive line had another strong showing again today.

There were several former football Seminoles in attendance including Sam Cowart, Chris Thompson and James Coleman.

The team will practice at the University of North Florida again on Friday before heading back to Tallahassee on Saturday morning. Norvell said the nights sept in Jacksonville and practicing away from campus help to simulate road trips.

"We're gonna play five road games this year on which we have no control of the atmosphere," Norvell said. "We have no control of any circumstances that will show up. It's about creating a mindset. Regardless where you are you got to you got to be in control."

FSU will hold its final scrimmage of the preseason inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night.