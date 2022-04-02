First-team defense 'dominant' in second spring scrimmage for FSU Football

For the better part of this week of spring practice, the Florida State football team's defense seemed to get the best of the offense. Then on Saturday, in the second scrimmage of the spring, that side of the ball ramped it up even more, according to head coach Mike Norvell. "I thought the first defense was outstanding today," Norvell said afterward. "Really dominant performance." The starting defense forced three turnovers, and veteran safety Akeem Dent was the star of the scrimmage, recording two interceptions. And while that's exciting news for the Seminoles' secondary, it also means the starting quarterback -- redshirt junior Jordan Travis -- threw two interceptions as well. And overall, the first-team offense was apparently dominated by their counterparts on the other side. ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Florida State safety Akeem Dent, shown closing in on running back Lawrance Toafili, had two interceptions in Saturday's scrimmage. (Gene Williams)

Norvell said Travis and the first-team offense put together some solid drives, but then a mistake, missed assignment or a bad throw would end the drive. "He had some plays today that weren't his best," Norvell said. But the third-year head coach also noted that up until Saturday, he couldn't remember a turnover by the FSU first-team offense all spring. Travis and Company had done a really good job, he said, of holding onto the ball and not giving it away. On Saturday, though, Dent made sure he went and took it. Twice. "Those were forced turnovers," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "The defense did a good job of taking the ball away." Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Dent, who started his career at cornerback, is getting more and more comfortable with safety. He's not only playing better but communicating better with his teammates before the snap. Dent also had an interception during Thursday's practice off a deflection from fellow safety Jammie Robinson. "That's what a safety does," Fuller said. "He overlaps things. I know on the last one, Jordan saw one-on-one. Offenses take advantage of one-on-ones they think have advantages on. Post safeties overlap things and go and make plays. That was a tremendous play. Good to see. "And then we had another takeaway there with a forced fumble, and I think Derrick McLendon picked it up."