First-team defense 'dominant' in second spring scrimmage for FSU Football
For the better part of this week of spring practice, the Florida State football team's defense seemed to get the best of the offense.
Then on Saturday, in the second scrimmage of the spring, that side of the ball ramped it up even more, according to head coach Mike Norvell.
"I thought the first defense was outstanding today," Norvell said afterward. "Really dominant performance."
The starting defense forced three turnovers, and veteran safety Akeem Dent was the star of the scrimmage, recording two interceptions.
And while that's exciting news for the Seminoles' secondary, it also means the starting quarterback -- redshirt junior Jordan Travis -- threw two interceptions as well. And overall, the first-team offense was apparently dominated by their counterparts on the other side.
***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***
Norvell said Travis and the first-team offense put together some solid drives, but then a mistake, missed assignment or a bad throw would end the drive.
"He had some plays today that weren't his best," Norvell said.
But the third-year head coach also noted that up until Saturday, he couldn't remember a turnover by the FSU first-team offense all spring. Travis and Company had done a really good job, he said, of holding onto the ball and not giving it away.
On Saturday, though, Dent made sure he went and took it. Twice.
"Those were forced turnovers," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "The defense did a good job of taking the ball away."
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Dent, who started his career at cornerback, is getting more and more comfortable with safety. He's not only playing better but communicating better with his teammates before the snap.
Dent also had an interception during Thursday's practice off a deflection from fellow safety Jammie Robinson.
"That's what a safety does," Fuller said. "He overlaps things. I know on the last one, Jordan saw one-on-one. Offenses take advantage of one-on-ones they think have advantages on. Post safeties overlap things and go and make plays. That was a tremendous play. Good to see.
"And then we had another takeaway there with a forced fumble, and I think Derrick McLendon picked it up."
As for the overall performance of the first-team defense, Fuller said it was a nice day but he wasn't about to call his unit "dominant" like Norvell did.
"It was a good, solid day," he said. "Listen, the quarterback had a green jersey. So, there's a lot of whistles saying we got him. Nobody really knows. But, I think our execution is pretty good. We had a couple of times where we weren't totally on the same page, but people were able to play off of each other and make it right.
"So, overall, I think they're doing what we want them to do, and they're doing it with a lot of energy. So, that's important to me."
While the first-team offense struggled on Saturday it sounds as if the second-team offense had a very good afternoon against FSU's backup defenders.
Norvell mentioned quarterback A.J. Duffy hitting Kentron Poitier on a big pass play coming off the goal line as one of the highlights of the scrimmage. He said it was an important moment for Duffy, who bounced back strong from a less-than-stellar practice Thursday.
Norvell also said transfer receivers Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson had good performances and that transfer running back Trey Benson had a long touchdown run.
Last but not least, Norvell once again made mention of just how impressed he has been by backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker this spring. While Travis is still firmly entrenched as the starter, Norvell has been excited about what the third-year quarterback has been doing so far.
And it sounds like his good play continued on Saturday.
"He's doing what I expected him to do," Norvell said of Rodemaker. "I knew this was going to be a big spring for him. The confidence, the execution. He's not a finished product ... but to see the way he's growing, making great plays with his arm, making great plays with his feet. I'm impressed."
The Seminoles return to the practice field on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The annual Garnet and Gold game is next Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council