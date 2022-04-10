First-team FSU defense posts shutout during its action in spring game
Florida State's entire defense didn't post a shutout in Saturday's annual Garnet & Gold spring game.
But the starting defense definitely did.
In the days leading up to the big event, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said he wanted to go "good on good," with the first-team offense battling the first-team defense, the second teams squaring off against each other, followed by the third teams.
But after going that route for about 1 1/2 quarters -- and seeing the first-team offense go scoreless -- Norvell let Jordan Travis and company take a couple of series against the second-team defense.
And voila! Back-to-back touchdown drives.
"The defense really came out and started fast," Norvell said. "Created some explosive plays."
They did indeed -- as has been the case for most of the spring.
After last week's second spring scrimmage, Norvell described the first-team defense as "dominant." And that was the case again on Saturday.
FSU's first-team offense did have some success on its first drive, marching from its own 25-yard line to the defense's 34 in six plays -- with the big plays being a 10-yard pass from Travis to running back Treshaun Ward on third-and-8, followed by a 17-yard pass from Travis to Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson.
But from there, the offense went backward.
There was a sack by defensive end Jared Verse, a dropped pass by receiver Johnny Wilson, and a short run by Travis on third-and-19.
The second drive for the first-team offense was derailed again by sacks from Verse and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray -- although it's important to note that because the quarterbacks were wearing non-contact jerseys, several of the defense's "sacks" likely would not have been stops in a real game.
The referees often blew the whistle any time a defender got within arm's reach.
"With Jordan, it's kind of frustrating at times for him with being on a quick whistle," Norvell said. "But those are things I think, all in all, are gonna help us in a lot of different ways."
One way is keeping the quarterbacks protected from injury. Another potential benefit is forcing the quarterbacks to make quick decisions and not hold onto the football too long.
"Some of those quick whistles are a little bit irritating," Travis said. "I kind of let it get to me early on in the spring, but I think I'm used to it now. It's all good. They're just trying to protect me."
Travis' third drive against the starting defense ended with a three-and-out when his third-and-3 pass to tailback Lawrance Toafili was broken up by cornerback Omarion Cooper.
That was one of six pass breakups on the day, including five by defensive backs Cooper, Sam McCall, Azareye'h Thomas, Demorie Tate and Jarques McClellion. The other was by linebacker D.J. Lundy.
The defense also finished with seven sacks -- two apiece from Verse and walk-on reserve Malakai Menzer, along with one each from Quashon Fuller, Shyheim Brown and Malcolm Ray.
The combination of those pressures on the quarterback and pass deflections, along with several drops by the receivers and tight ends, led to the offenses being a combined 4-for-18 on third downs.
When asked specifically about the defensive line's performance this spring, Norvell said he has been more impressed than even he expected. And a lot of that starts with Verse, the Albany transfer defensive end.
"He's very, very explosive," Norvell said. "I think he showed that once again tonight. He's been very consistent throughout this spring. When you add that to the room, and the guys that are here continue to develop, it brings a lot of excitement to what we should be able to expect from that defensive front."
Said Travis: "He's a beast. You see it every single day in practice. He brings that energy. He's in the backfield a lot. He's a hard worker. He talks a lot ... a lot (smiling). But we're blessed to have him. Thankful to have him here. We look forward to watching him get a lot of sacks this year."
Travis' fourth drive of the day also went three-and-out after his third-and-7 pass to tight end Jackson West was broken up by Lundy; Verse also was credited with a QB hurry on the play. Then Travis' fifth drive against the first-team defense ended with another dropped pass on a third-and-4.
After that, the starting offense got to go against the backup defense on consecutive drives, and Travis and company produced touchdown marches of 60 and 66 yards. One was capped off by a 1-yard run from Toafili, and the other ended with a 4-yard run by receiver Mycah Pittman.
Over the two quarters, Travis completed 7 of 13 passes for 71 yards, while Tate Rodemaker completed 5 of 11 for 61 yards and one touchdown.
While the offense could make some excuses for the lackluster passing performance -- it was an extraordinarily windy day and there also were those quick whistles -- they mostly gave credit to a dominant performance from the defensive front.
"The offensive passing game, I feel, is very explosive. And we've been very consistent in that during [the spring]," Pittman said. "The defensive line just had their day today."
It's actually been their time for most of the spring. And Verse believes it's just a sign of what's to come this fall.
"Honestly, this is something special," Verse said. "These guys are here to work every day. Like, they eat, sleep and drink football. These guys text me all the time, trying to get some extra work in. ... We show up to meetings early. We stay late. This group as a whole, I think honestly the sky's the limit. Every dude on our D-Line can play."
The Seminoles' secondary also picked off three passes during a series of two-point conversions before the main portion of the scrimmage. First, McCall picked off a pass by Rodemaker, then Kevin Knowles intercepted a pass by Travis, and finally linebacker Amari Gainer picked off a pass by freshman A.J. Duffy.
The offensive touchdowns in that series came on a pass from Travis to tight end Camm McDonald, a run by Travis, and a pass from Rodemaker to Pittman.
