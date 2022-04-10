First-team FSU defense posts shutout during its action in spring game

"The defense really came out and started fast," Norvell said. "Created some explosive plays."

But after going that route for about 1 1/2 quarters -- and seeing the first-team offense go scoreless -- Norvell let Jordan Travis and company take a couple of series against the second-team defense.

In the days leading up to the big event, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said he wanted to go "good on good," with the first-team offense battling the first-team defense, the second teams squaring off against each other, followed by the third teams.

They did indeed -- as has been the case for most of the spring.

After last week's second spring scrimmage, Norvell described the first-team defense as "dominant." And that was the case again on Saturday.

FSU's first-team offense did have some success on its first drive, marching from its own 25-yard line to the defense's 34 in six plays -- with the big plays being a 10-yard pass from Travis to running back Treshaun Ward on third-and-8, followed by a 17-yard pass from Travis to Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson.

But from there, the offense went backward.

There was a sack by defensive end Jared Verse, a dropped pass by receiver Johnny Wilson, and a short run by Travis on third-and-19.

The second drive for the first-team offense was derailed again by sacks from Verse and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray -- although it's important to note that because the quarterbacks were wearing non-contact jerseys, several of the defense's "sacks" likely would not have been stops in a real game.

The referees often blew the whistle any time a defender got within arm's reach.

"With Jordan, it's kind of frustrating at times for him with being on a quick whistle," Norvell said. "But those are things I think, all in all, are gonna help us in a lot of different ways."

One way is keeping the quarterbacks protected from injury. Another potential benefit is forcing the quarterbacks to make quick decisions and not hold onto the football too long.

"Some of those quick whistles are a little bit irritating," Travis said. "I kind of let it get to me early on in the spring, but I think I'm used to it now. It's all good. They're just trying to protect me."

Travis' third drive against the starting defense ended with a three-and-out when his third-and-3 pass to tailback Lawrance Toafili was broken up by cornerback Omarion Cooper.

That was one of six pass breakups on the day, including five by defensive backs Cooper, Sam McCall, Azareye'h Thomas, Demorie Tate and Jarques McClellion. The other was by linebacker D.J. Lundy.

The defense also finished with seven sacks -- two apiece from Verse and walk-on reserve Malakai Menzer, along with one each from Quashon Fuller, Shyheim Brown and Malcolm Ray.

The combination of those pressures on the quarterback and pass deflections, along with several drops by the receivers and tight ends, led to the offenses being a combined 4-for-18 on third downs.

When asked specifically about the defensive line's performance this spring, Norvell said he has been more impressed than even he expected. And a lot of that starts with Verse, the Albany transfer defensive end.

"He's very, very explosive," Norvell said. "I think he showed that once again tonight. He's been very consistent throughout this spring. When you add that to the room, and the guys that are here continue to develop, it brings a lot of excitement to what we should be able to expect from that defensive front."

Said Travis: "He's a beast. You see it every single day in practice. He brings that energy. He's in the backfield a lot. He's a hard worker. He talks a lot ... a lot (smiling). But we're blessed to have him. Thankful to have him here. We look forward to watching him get a lot of sacks this year."