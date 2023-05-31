Florida State’s first three game times of the 2023 season have been set, and all three will be featured on national television, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Seminoles’ season opener vs. LSU in Orlando on Sept. 3 was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. (ABC).

FSU’s home opener against Southern Miss on Sept. 9 is set for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff (ACC Network).

The Seminoles make their second ABC appearance in week three as they open ACC play with a noon kickoff at Boston College.

Also, the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 will air on ABC at 8 p.m. That game will now match up the top two teams in the league with a division-less format in 2023.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at Seminoles.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Sales and Service Office at (850) 644-1830.