Five additional takeaways from FSU Football's second spring scrimmage

More help coming for the interior OL

Offensive guard Thomas Shrader played about 15 snaps in Saturday's scrimmage, and while that might not sound like a lot, it was a major development for the redshirt sophomore.

Shrader missed all all of last season after sustaining a major leg injury during preseason camp, and he had been limited for the first few weeks of this spring. The fact that the Venice, Fla., product was able to play some full-contact reps Saturday is a good indicator that he'll be full-go by this fall.

"One bright spot for me today was Thomas Shrader got his first scrimmage action," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "He's one of the toughest young men I've ever been around. To see him get back out there today -- we had him on a play count; I think he got close to 15 plays -- but I'm so proud of him for what he's done. It was good to see him out there moving."

Where Shrader will end up on the depth chart this fall is impossible to know right now, but he was in the running for a starting job before his injury last summer. And he actually started one game as a true freshman in 2020.

"He'll help us. He'll be fine," Atkins said. "He's just going through his process of returning to play. But he got out there and mixed it up in live situations, and that's the best tell-tale sign that he's going to be ready to go. ... He will help us in the fall."

Atkins also said that two other young guards -- redshirt freshman Bryson Estes and redshirt sophomore Zane Herring -- will be able to contribute at some point this fall as well.

"Those guys have been getting a ton of reps," Atkins said. "I'm starting to see them do a better job of understanding the why. Zane is very similar to Shrader, where he had a couple setbacks (injuries), where he had to kinda bounce back from some things that kept him off the field. So seeing those guys both out there taking the maximum amount of reps, it's going to be big time and pay off for us. And I do expect both of those guys to help us this fall also. So we're getting deeper."



