After the NFL Scouting Combine officially began Monday, the event ramps up Thursday as on-field workouts get underway. Starting at 3 p.m. on NFL Network, the defensive linemen and linebackers that were invited to the Combine in Indianapolis will participate in a variety of on-field drills ranging from a number of running/agility drills to more position-specific drills with personnel from all 32 NFL teams watching. This first day of workouts is expected to be the busiest in terms of former Florida State football players, with three defensive linemen (Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett) and two linebackers (Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune) participating. Although some combine invitees elect to not participate in drills, saving those for their school's pro day, all indications are that FSU's representatives will participate in Thursday's workout. Even Verse, who is projected to be the highest pick of the bunch as a potential first-round selection, indicated in his interview Wednesday that he intends to participate. Before the combine workouts get underway, here's what NFL.com's draft profiles from Lance Zierlein say about these FSU prospects in the front seven of the defense.

Jared Verse

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.71 out ot 8, No. 1 among edges in 2024 draft class Overview Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse's ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge. Strengths Thrives with winning first step and unstoppable energy. Quick to close distance and mitigate his length disadvantage. Controls bigger blockers at the point with leverage, hands and power.Instincts allow for rapid diagnosis and attack of play development. Advanced GPS into the pocket, with multiple available rush routes. Uses sudden, combative hand work to beat the punch and grease the edge. Bend and strength to corner tightly to passer at efficient angles. Instantly converts his twitchy get-off into a menacing bull rush. Weaknesses Lacks ideal size and length that teams covet. Unable to anchor deep when drive blockers get into him. Below-average footwork and wrap-up leads to missed tackles. Offensive tackles stall his rush plan with a firm punch. Has moments where rush wears down against size. Sources Tell Us “He really sees the game well and he’s got the athleticism to go with it. I think he’ll be one of the best defensive players to come out of this draft.” - NFC executive

Braden Fiske

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.28, No. 5 among DTs in 2024 draft class Overview Defensive tackle with below-average mass and length who makes up for it with above-average quickness and a constantly revving engine. Fiske uses sudden hands and nimble feet to whip single blocks. Once he finds daylight, he flies to whoever has the ball. He doesn’t have the anchor to sit down and muddy gaps, so scheme will be important for him. Fiske is a hustle rusher who can win quick or late if opponents don’t play with proper hand usage and match his energy. He lacks ideal measurables but has a chance to become an impact defender. Strengths Plays with a fully fueled motor as both run defender and pass rusher. Leaps out of his stance and up the field to attack the pocket. Speedy, short strides allow for edge-to-edge rush and twist game potential. Creates decent point of attack pop with hip explosion into contact. Punches and plays around blockers in search of his next course of action. Activity level creates challenges for heavy, static defenders. Weaknesses Bigger linemen can stick to him once they get their hands into him. Gets overtaken by hand resets from longer blockers. Solid play strength but gets pushed around by double-teams. Needs favorable early-rush positioning or ends up on the end of a punch.

Fabien Lovett Sr.

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.20, No. 7 among FBS DTs in 2024 draft class Overview Lovett is a wide-bodied, two-gapping impediment to running attacks looking to impose their will between the tackles. He blends long arms, big hands and a powerful lower half to withstand double-teams and leverage his gap with consistency. He lacks the snap quickness to disrupt in gaps or attack the pocket as a rusher, so his blue-collar toughness can't be quantified by box-score scouting. He understands his job is to bring the work to whomever may be in front of him. His run-plugging talent could create early playing time for him at nose for 4-3 or 3-4 stop units. Strengths Movements are compact, balanced and powerful. Has the talent and technique to split double-teams and leverage his gap. Carries a tree stump for a base, forcing blockers to slide off their sustain. Quick punch and extension allow him to control single blocks. Heavy hands should give him the ability to improve as a pass rusher. High football character with desire to help his team. Weaknesses Relatively pedestrian production in impact categories. Doesn't come off the ball with much quickness. Needs less fist-fighting and quicker discards versus the block. Below-average lateral quickness to counter zone blocks. Plodding feet likely to keep him off the field on pass rush downs.

Tatum Bethune

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 5.91, No. 13 among LBs in 2024 draft class Overview Bethune's linebacker play won't make it on most teaching tape, but it doesn't take much time to figure out that he's a football player. He's an inside linebacker with average size and questionable top-end speed, but he plays with reaction quickness. He'll take on blocks with aggression and plays with decent tackle strength in space. He has sound football IQ, but recognition of blocking scheme and play design can be inconsistent. He has good coverage awareness and can drag Y tight ends around the field. Bethune can be unorthodox, and he'll miss more tackles than you'd like, but he's productive, with a feel for the game that could see him land as a Day 3 linebacker with backup potential inside. Strengths Recognizes keys to avoid being duped by pre- or post-snap eye candy. Able to punch and stack lead blockers in the hole. Hits blockers and ball-carriers with the same force and energy. Impressive recognition and awareness in coverage. Quick acceleration to squeeze route breaks in man-to-man. Has proven capable of contesting catches and making plays on the throw. Weaknesses Average recognition of blocking schemes as run defender. Takes occasional false steps early in the diagnosis. Unorthodox footwork creates inconsistent contact balance. Top-end speed appears to be fairly average in chase mode. Teams might have to live with higher missed-tackle totals.

