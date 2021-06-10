Five key official visitors on tap for FSU Football this weekend

The Skinny on FSU & Gibbs, What to watch for on official visit weekend

This one could be interesting in that, to our knowledge, this will be Terrance Gibbs' first visit to Florida State this year. Also, the fact that Florida is consider the favorite in this race. But at the same time, we have heard FSU is starting to make a move, and the communication between the Seminoles' staff and Gibbs has picked up.

For the 'Noles to really gain some momentum here, they're going to have to show Gibbs something he has not seen at Florida. They'll likely focus on personal relationships and show him how running backs are used in Mike Norvell's offense. When Norvell was at Memphis, his backs put up very impressive numbers rushing and receiving. It also helps that several FSU commits, led by five-star Travis Hunter, have been working hard on Gibbs. We'll see when we speak with him after the visit how much of a move the 'Noles might have made.