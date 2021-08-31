Five key takeaways from FSU Football's pre-Notre Dame press conference

But here are five key takeaways about FSU's offense, defense and special teams, and an update on the Seminoles' vaccination rate:

With their season opener against Notre Dame looming in just five days, Florida State football coach Mike Norvell and all three of his coordinators -- Kenny Dillingham (offense), Adam Fuller (defense) and John Papuchis (special teams) -- held a press conference around lunchtime Monday.

Plan for the rotation at running back

One look at Florida State's projected depth chart for the Notre Dame game provides a glimpse into the Seminoles' confidence in their running back rotation.

Between the "running back" and "tailback" positions, the Seminoles have five scholarship tailbacks on the two-deep. Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili are listed as the starters, with Treshaun Ward, Ja'Khi Douglas and D.J. Williams right behind them.

When asked Tuesday how FSU plans to utilize those backs in games, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said the 'Noles will look for strength in numbers.

"We have a specific plan for how we're going to get those guys touches," Dillingham said. "You always want to have a variety of running backs. You always want to have a bunch of running backs. You don't want one guy to have to carry the ball 30 times. That's not good for him, that's not good for the football team. We want to be as fresh as possible going into the fourth quarter. And we want to be able to run the football in the fourth quarter.

"And by doing that, you've got to play a variety of backs early in the game, so you have guys that are fresh when that fourth quarter hits."

Once the game begins taking shape, the Seminoles' second-year coordinator said, that plan can -- and will -- be altered based on which ball carriers are producing the best results.

"If there's a hot hand, you're gonna keep feeding the hot hand," Dillingham said.