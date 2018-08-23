Five key takeaways from interview with FSU interim A.D. David Coburn
One day after Florida State announced that he would take over as the Seminoles' interim athletics director, David Coburn sat down with the local media for an introductory interview Thursday morning.
Coburn, who has served as chief of staff for FSU President John Thrasher and Thrasher's predecessor, Eric Barron, discussed a variety of topics, including how long he expects to be in the position, his primary objectives, his top concerns and more.
Coburn explained that he found out he was being tabbed for the position on Sunday, when former athletics director Stan Wilcox informed Thrasher he was leaving for a position with the NCAA. Since then, it has been a whirlwind.
Over the last two days, Coburn has moved into Wilcox's office, met with the senior staff and begun making contact with various areas of the department. He also had a phone call scheduled with ACC Commissioner John Swofford on Thursday afternoon.
Here are five key takeaways from Coburn's sessions with the media:
Interim doesn't necessarily mean brief
Although his title is interim athletics director, Coburn said Thrasher told him to be prepared to be in the position for "some number of months."
That isn't necessarily by design, but Coburn acknowledged that the beginning of the fall semester -- and football season -- is a very difficult time to start having conversations with prospective candidates.
"It's not exactly a good [time] to be searching for an athletic director right now," Coburn said. "Everybody's up to their ears."
Coburn did not have much else to offer about the search for a permanent replacement for Wilcox. He said he will be focused on leading the athletics department, while Thrasher will conduct the A.D. search.
Full speed ahead with facilities upgrades
