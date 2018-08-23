One day after Florida State announced that he would take over as the Seminoles' interim athletics director, David Coburn sat down with the local media for an introductory interview Thursday morning.

Coburn, who has served as chief of staff for FSU President John Thrasher and Thrasher's predecessor, Eric Barron, discussed a variety of topics, including how long he expects to be in the position, his primary objectives, his top concerns and more.

Coburn explained that he found out he was being tabbed for the position on Sunday, when former athletics director Stan Wilcox informed Thrasher he was leaving for a position with the NCAA. Since then, it has been a whirlwind.

Over the last two days, Coburn has moved into Wilcox's office, met with the senior staff and begun making contact with various areas of the department. He also had a phone call scheduled with ACC Commissioner John Swofford on Thursday afternoon.

Here are five key takeaways from Coburn's sessions with the media:

