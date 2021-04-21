The talented wideout liked the offense, the atmosphere and more.

"The warchant, the crowd and the team on the field," Inniss said of the things he enjoyed. "I like the offense a lot, actually. They were throwing the ball a lot in that game, and that jumped out at me. I've been to Tallahassee like three times now, so I've been comfortable with them since I was in the seventh grade."

Inniss and American Heritage teammate Santana Fleming both participated in the Rivals Miami Camp on Sunday, and both said they plan on visiting FSU again when in-person recruiting opens back up in June.

The five-star prospect also indicated that he wants to see a few Florida State games in person this fall.

"I know for sure we will be at the FSU-Miami game and then the UF game over there in Gainesville," he said. "I want to see how the offense looks in a game-type atmosphere and see how explosive it can be. I like what I saw in the spring game."