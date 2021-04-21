Five-star 2023 WR Brandon Inniss intrigued after FSU spring game
When it comes to elite offensive playmakers, American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss is among the best in the nation. And not just for his classification (2023), but among rising seniors as well.
Inniss already holds offers from more than 30 colleges despite only entering his junior year. Some of those offers include Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida and Georgia.
So if Florida State hopes to reel in arguably the top receiver in the Class of 2023, the Seminoles obviously will have to beat out some very stiff competition. The good news is they got off to a good start when Inniss attended FSU's spring game earlier this month.
The talented wideout liked the offense, the atmosphere and more.
"The warchant, the crowd and the team on the field," Inniss said of the things he enjoyed. "I like the offense a lot, actually. They were throwing the ball a lot in that game, and that jumped out at me. I've been to Tallahassee like three times now, so I've been comfortable with them since I was in the seventh grade."
Inniss and American Heritage teammate Santana Fleming both participated in the Rivals Miami Camp on Sunday, and both said they plan on visiting FSU again when in-person recruiting opens back up in June.
The five-star prospect also indicated that he wants to see a few Florida State games in person this fall.
"I know for sure we will be at the FSU-Miami game and then the UF game over there in Gainesville," he said. "I want to see how the offense looks in a game-type atmosphere and see how explosive it can be. I like what I saw in the spring game."
