Florida State has landed the commitment of 2026 five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. The 6-4 and 195-pound quarterback committed to FSU head coach Mike Norvell while he was on an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. This visit to Tallahassee was Smigiel's second multi-day visit to Florida State since the first week in April. FSU is the only school reported to have received multi visits from the signal caller from Newbury Park (Ca.) High.

Advertisement

Rumors began to circulate this weekend that Florida State had found its quarterback from the Seminoles 2026 recruiting class. With Dia Bell committing to Texas and Brady Hart committing to Michigan prior to Smigiel's announcement, it became clearer by Wednesday that Smigiel was likely the quarterback in FSU's sights. As a sophomore in 2023, Smigiel completed 282 of 479 passes while throwing for 4,222 yards, 52 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games played. He also ran for 97 yards on 52 carries.

First Impressions of Smigiel's HUDL highlights: "The first thing you see in the first highlight is his willingness to stand in the pocket under pressure. He also does a good job of climbing up in the pocket when he feels pressure off the edge. He has a very quick release. He is a throw-first, run-if-he-has-to quarterback but is athletic enough to buy some time in the pocket or escape out of it while keeping his eyes down to field to find an open receiver. Does a nice job of leading receivers open and to the ball. Has good ball control, can put the ball in tight windows. Very strong and can push the ball downfield even when throwing off balance or off his back foot. Makes quick reads and gets rid of the ball." Please click on the video below to view Smigiel's HUDL highlights: