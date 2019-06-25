McCluster on arriving at Five-Star Challenge check in; Getting to know LB Stephen Dix

"We have just been hanging out and getting to know each other because a lot of these guys, I don't know. We have also been playing video games in the players' lounge, and a lot of it for us is getting to know each other.

"I've been hanging out with Stephen Dix, Avantae Williams and Michael Redding. It's been really good being around Stephen since we didn't really know each other. We haven't talked a lot of football yet, but mainly just playing games and having a good time. What I really noticed about Stephen is he's just like me with his mentality where he's reserved, not going to say a lot just to say it, but he's observing things, like me. He's reserved and quiet like me.



"My mom also wanted to be here, but she couldn't because of work. So she's been texting me a lot. She's trying to not call me too much, and I sent her a few pictures, but surprised she hasn't called yet."