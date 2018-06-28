On being at the Five-Star Challenge, recruiting for FSU

It's awesome here at the Five-Star Challenge, as this is an event I've always wanted to be a part of. This is an opportunity for me to go on the big stage again and show what I can do. It doesn't get much better than that.

For this type of event, timing with the receivers is the biggest thing because each guy has a certain way they want to run their route, and it takes a bit to get a comfort level with that. So as a quarterback, you just need to adjust to the speed of the routes and really the timing more than anything. You adjust as you go along.

With recruiting, there are definitely several guys I'm going to talk with. Certainly John Dunmore and Will Putnam are players that I already talk with, and also Jadon Haselwood, since I see him a lot. If someone asks me about FSU, I always bring up Coach Taggart and the way he does things, and all the different aspects of FSU he's changing. How he's one of the best offensive minds out there, and how he's going to lead us to the top.

It was also great seeing (2020 WR) Porter Rooks, who I know very well. We have known each other for about two years now. He's from the area. We have been to a lot of camps together, so we have a great feel, and he plays with that same competitive drive I have.