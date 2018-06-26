Four-star DE Derick McLendon will be announcing his college choice at the Five-Star Challenge.

ATLANTA -- It's time again for one of the biggest summer events of the season with the Five-Star Challenge taking place this week in Atlanta's Mercendes-Benz stadium. The exclusive event kicks off on Wednesday, with the prospects arriving from all over the country and checking in. Then the on-the-field action takes place on Thursday. Warchant will obviously be on hand for this exclusive Rivals event, providing coverage of the many Florida State prospects who will be in attendance. In preparation for that, here's a breakdown of the FSU targets to watch, and what we're expecting to see from each.

FSU TARGETS TO WATCH

Outlook for QB Sam Howell FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Commitment None Howell is locked in to FSU after committing and will sign with the 'Noles in December. Walt Bell

What to watch for at Five-Star Challenge This will be a tremendous opportunity for Howell to showcase his skills against the best of the best. Howell has been outstanding at every Rivals event, and a strong performance here could certainly vault Howell into the Rivals100. Howell is also expected to spend a lot of time working on uncommitted prospects who are interested in the 'Noles.

Outlook for QB Harrison Bailey FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm Tenn, Bama, UGA, Mich, UF FSU made a big push for Bailey this spring, and the 'Noles are now firmly in the picture. David Kelly, Walt Bell