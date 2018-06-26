Five-Star Challenge preview: Top FSU targets invade Atlanta
Rosters for the Five-Star challenge: Offensive prospects | Defensive prospects
ATLANTA -- It's time again for one of the biggest summer events of the season with the Five-Star Challenge taking place this week in Atlanta's Mercendes-Benz stadium. The exclusive event kicks off on Wednesday, with the prospects arriving from all over the country and checking in. Then the on-the-field action takes place on Thursday.
Warchant will obviously be on hand for this exclusive Rivals event, providing coverage of the many Florida State prospects who will be in attendance. In preparation for that, here's a breakdown of the FSU targets to watch, and what we're expecting to see from each.
FSU TARGETS TO WATCH
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Howell is locked in to FSU after committing and will sign with the 'Noles in December.
|
Walt Bell
What to watch for at Five-Star Challenge
This will be a tremendous opportunity for Howell to showcase his skills against the best of the best. Howell has been outstanding at every Rivals event, and a strong performance here could certainly vault Howell into the Rivals100. Howell is also expected to spend a lot of time working on uncommitted prospects who are interested in the 'Noles.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Tenn, Bama, UGA, Mich, UF
|
FSU made a big push for Bailey this spring, and the 'Noles are now firmly in the picture.
|
David Kelly,
Walt Bell
What to watch for at Five-Star Challenge
FSU wasn't even in the picture for Bailey under the old staff. That changed shortly after the 2020 gunslinger took an unofficial visit to Florida State in April. He had an immediate connection with FSU OC/QB coach Walt Bell, who also recruited him while he was at Maryland. There's no question the 'Noles are now in the picture, and we hear that Bailey is one of their top targets for 2020, per sources close to his recruitment. Bailey doesn't claim a leader at this time, and we are told he may visit FSU again for the July event.
Much like Sam Howell, Bailey has had some strong performances at the different Rivals events. He'll have a chance to really solidify his standing as a top quarterback this week.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UF, Ala, Tex, UGA
|
This recruitment still seems open with UF, 'Bama and FSU being the teams mentioned most.
|
Raymond Woodie,
Donte Pimpleton
