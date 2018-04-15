Thibodeaux isn't done with the recruiting process by any stretch; he confirmed he likely will visit Oregon next. But there's no denying that the Seminoles set the bar high for any other programs he's considering.

"Great visit. Really great," the five-star pass-rusher said. "This is one of the best visits I've been on. I really love Tally. It's a family feel. I caught the feeling, caught the wave of it. I see great things with Coach Taggart and FSU."

The California product took a very detailed tour of the FSU campus and learned a great deal about the academic programs available. He also got to spend time with the Seminoles' players and former Seminole greats like Jameis Winston.

By Saturday night, Thibodeaux was raving about all of it.

"I didn't know it was going to be this fun," he said. "It's a family. They have built a family with the brotherhood. They welcome you up. It's special. So those things surprised me."

Thibodeaux also enjoyed spending time with FSU defensive ends coach Mark Snyder and other members of the defensive staff, as well as Taggart and receivers coach David Kelly.

"He's a great guy. Coach Snyder can develop me to the fullest level, and he really knows his stuff," Thibodeaux said, adding that Taggart told him to trust his heart when it came to the recruiting process.

One of the most important parts of the visit, of course, was watching the spring game. Thibodeaux wanted to pay special attention to the defense and also the atmosphere, and he came away very impressed on both fronts.