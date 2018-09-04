"I loved it. Really liked it a lot," Thibodeaux said of his third visit to FSU this year. "The energy was crazy, and I felt very comfortable here. It was a tough loss, but that happens. The defense did great. They did really better than I expected with a new coaching staff. They did a lot better than I expected. Really liked how they attacked Virginia Tech."



After the game, Thibodeaux got a chance to see a lot of things he missed when he watched it from the stands. He said he enjoyed watching it on film with defensive ends coach Mark Snyder and other staff members.

"When you watched the whole film, the entire team played a lot better than what the score showed when you start breaking down everything," Thibodeaux said. "I wasn't disappointed in the results because I know how it can be with a new staff."

With this being his official visit, Thibodeaux was hosted by FSU star junior Brian Burns, and he said the two connected from the start.

"Brian was my host, and he was great in this game," Thibodeaux said. "This defense is a great fit for a defensive end. It lets the players really get after the quarterback all night long. I thought Brian Burns, Janarius Robinson and Demarcus Christmas were all great. The scheme was great. I saw myself in that defense certainly."