It takes a great deal of effort for a recruit to travel from the state of Washington to Tallahassee, Fla., so it stands to reason that five-star defensive end Sav'ell Smalls wanted to make sure he got everything he could out of his Florida State visit.

Smalls spent four days at FSU after making the cross-country trip last Wednesday night. And as he was preparing to leave on Sunday, the nation's No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end had nothing but good things to say about his visit.

"It's been really good," Smalls said. "I've got a chance to meet so many people from Tallahassee, and even people I knew that went to Florida State and their grand kids went to Florida State, and I see why."

