News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 00:01:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star DE Smalls has high interest in FSU after extended visit

Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

It takes a great deal of effort for a recruit to travel from the state of Washington to Tallahassee, Fla., so it stands to reason that five-star defensive end Sav'ell Smalls wanted to make sure he got everything he could out of his Florida State visit.

Smalls spent four days at FSU after making the cross-country trip last Wednesday night. And as he was preparing to leave on Sunday, the nation's No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end had nothing but good things to say about his visit.

"It's been really good," Smalls said. "I've got a chance to meet so many people from Tallahassee, and even people I knew that went to Florida State and their grand kids went to Florida State, and I see why."

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

Itcmh98yuiyh5rfhqza2
Five-star DE Sav'ell Smalls had very high praise for his FSU visit this weekend.

This actually wasn't Smalls' first trip to Tallahassee. He made his way to FSU in the spring of 2018 -- not long after Willie Taggart was hired as head coach -- and Smalls said it is obvious the Seminoles' program is now on much more solid footing.

"I think the timing was the thing," he said. "When I was last here, the staff was just coming in, and you could tell they were just starting. But now you can tell the players have bought into the culture, [they're] excited, and the program can only go up.

"For FSU, I can't see this team being 5-7 that long. The program is going up and has a chance to shoot like a rocket. It's going to be exciting to watch."

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}