ATLANTA -- The journey to being a Division-I prospect and a Florida State commitment was a challenge for Rivals100 OL Dontae Lucas . The Miami native and current IMG standout goes in-depth in this Five-Star Challenge Diary to discuss his background, FSU recruiting, the new nickname he's adopted and much more. Check it all out here, only on Warchant.com.

I've had an incredible time. I missed my flight earlier in the day before arriving there. When we first got there, we went out and played a lot of video games. I hung out mostly with Tyrique Stevenson, John Dunmore, Khris Bogle, Akeem Dent, Trey Sanders, a lot of guys.

We really were just relaxing and getting away from all the stuff of football and joking. I would say with Akeem, we also have a connection because we come from some of the same problems, but different hoods. We both have the same focus on when we get to Florida State.

Then we had the Five-Star Challenge. I think a lot of people haven't seen me play before, so it surprised some maybe with how much physicality I bring. I always had it in me and I just had to let it out. Like where I come from in Overtown (in Miami), you have to go until that man falls. There isn't any whistle. Where I'm from, you either dominate that guy or you hear you aren't good enough -- and I didn't ever want to hear that.