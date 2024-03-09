Terry told the Osceola that he has locked in an official visit date with the Seminoles for the weekend of June 14.

Florida State hosted five-star defensive tackle prospect Justus Terry on an unofficial visit on Saturday. And by all accounts the Georgia commit enjoyed his day at FSU.

Terry talked about his visit today and why FSU is still in the mix to land his signature later this year.

"It was good," said Terry of his visit. "You know I really wasn't expecting anything, I was just coming down here with open arms, just ready for everything, see how thing go."

He also talked about his relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"Coach Haggins, he calls me every week, once a week, chop it, see how I am doing, tells me he loves me and wants me to come down and see him," Terry said.

One of the reasons Terry is still considering FSU his is longstanding relationship with the FSU staff.

"They were one of the first ones to offer me coming out of eighth grade, going into ninth," explained Terry. "They were one of the first ones and the first ones I camped with and it's always been real love."

And why did he schedule an official visit in June with FSU?

"You know, I am still weighing out my options...you never know what the future may hold," said Terry.

He also plans to visit Alabama, USC and Georgia.







