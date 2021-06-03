Five-star DT Tyre West makes surprise visit, now plans official to FSU

There have been a number of high-profile visitors on Florida State's campus throughout this week, and on Thursday the Seminoles got another big one as Tift County, Ga., five-star defensive lineman Tyre West made a surprise visit.

West is firmly committed to Georgia, but he is clearly showing some interest in the Seminoles, who he watched often while growing up.

Before leaving Tallahassee, West shared some impressions from the visit and discussed where he is in the recruiting process.

