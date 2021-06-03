 FSU football staff gets surprise visit from 5-star Georgia DL commit Tyre West
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-03 19:02:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star DT Tyre West makes surprise visit, now plans official to FSU

Michael Langston and Austin Cox
Warchant Staff

There have been a number of high-profile visitors on Florida State's campus throughout this week, and on Thursday the Seminoles got another big one as Tift County, Ga., five-star defensive lineman Tyre West made a surprise visit.

West is firmly committed to Georgia, but he is clearly showing some interest in the Seminoles, who he watched often while growing up.

Before leaving Tallahassee, West shared some impressions from the visit and discussed where he is in the recruiting process.

Five-star defensive tackle Tyre West walks toward FSU's Moore Athletics Center with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
"I haven't been over to FSU for a minute, so I wanted to see if everything is as good as people say it is," West said.

The five-star defensive lineman said he also visited FSU for the spring game in April.

But once he saw and heard all of the buzz this week after the Seminoles' Midnight Madness event, he decided to make a return trip. And it sounded like he was glad he did.

"I saw a lot of stuff today that I didn't even know Florida State had," West said.

Rated by Rivals as the No. 16 player in the country at any position -- and No. 4 at defensive tackle --, West said FSU's coaches like him at both defensive end and defensive tackle.

