COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Isaac Okoro's consistent mentality, improved shooting, and willingness to compete has made him a must-get for some of the best programs in the Southeast. Those traits have been on display this week at the U.S. Olympic Training Facility as the top 40 prospect looks to secure a spot on the USA Basketball under-17 roster. “My mindset is just to be as competitive as I always am and bring toughness, energy and to compete every single play,” he said. “Ever since I got cut from the under-16 team, they told me that I need to start working on my jump shot since that was why I didn’t make it the last time. Ever since then, I have gotten in the gym and worked on it with trying to make it better.” Finding college interest has not been an issue as Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Florida, Florida State and Alabama are just a few of the many programs that have locked in on the four-star prospect.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Okoro broke down some of the most active schools in his recruitment.

Auburn: “They were the second school to offer me. They have always been there for me and have been to a lot of my high school games and practices so they have always been around. “Not a lot of people knew me my freshman or sophomore year so them coming in and offering me gave me hope.” Georgia: “He (Tom Crean) has really been talking to me about how he could develop me as a player. He trained Dwyane Wade and NBA players like that, so he talks about how he could transform me and my body like theirs and get me to where they are.” Georgia Tech: “They are just telling me how I could fit in like Josh Okogie and come in and be the next star player. “It would be great to stay close to home for college but I don’t really care how far I go. I just want a school that wants me for who I am and I could come in and make an impact on the game.” Florida State: “I like the coach and the campus. I like how the coaching staff has gotten involved me. I just like them.” Alabama: “Coach Avery (Johnson) and coach Ya (Yasir Rosemond), they have been hitting me up, calling me, telling me how I could be in the gym 24-7, and just that they could get me to be their next big-time player.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Okoro could cut his list in the coming weeks. “Things are still the same for right now. There are still schools that are calling and texting me, so things are still the same for now,” he said. “Me and my coach, we are going to sit down next week and talk about it some more and we will have more of an idea then on a list.”



RIVALS' REACTION