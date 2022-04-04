Five-star Julian Phillips will take visits and make a swift decision

A marquee member of the LSU recruiting class that fell apart in the wake of Will Wade’s removal as head coach, Julian Phillips is a man with options. Now that his senior season is over, he’ll explore said options and settle on a school in short order. Rivals.com recently caught up with the five-star wing to discuss what could be next.





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

"I’ve been talking to a lot of different schools. Florida State, Gonzaga, Tennessee, USC, Auburn, Georgetown and Georgia Tech. I know I’m leaving some out but those for sure."

ON VISITS

"I’ll be taking some visits I believe. I still have some left over from my senior year, so I’ll probably go to a place or two. I don't know where, though."

ON PLACES HE KNOWS HE WANTS TO CHECK OUT

"Not anywhere specific. I have to talk to my family first. I have to make these visits count the most. That list should be out pretty soon."

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

"This time around the things I’m looking for are my relationship with the staff, a good system that fits my play style and then, lastly, a school that wins and that can help me achieve my ultimate goal of going to the NBA. I really want to find a place where I can play a lot as a freshman."



