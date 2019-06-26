Five-Star Challenge Insider: FSU targets show off skills, desire to learn
ATLANTA -- Florida State had two linebacker commits participating at this week's Rivals Five-Star Challenge -- Orlando's Stephen Dix and Largo's Jayion McCluster -- and when it was all said and done, they certainly did not disappoint.
The two Rivals250 members came to Atlanta to show that they can compete with the best prospects in the country, and they both felt like they accomplished that goal.
Dix, in particular, was very impressive in many of the footwork and individual drills on Tuesday.
"I think my quickness and explosion was on point for sure," Dix said. "That stuff is very normal for me in utilizing my quickness and footwork to make plays. Throughout the reps, I just picked up small, little tweaks the coaches were giving me on things that helped my change of direction. I felt very good about that part of the camp."
If there was an area where Dix could have performed better, he said, it was in the one-on-one coverage drills. As a middle linebacker at Dr. Phillips, that's not something he feels very comfortable doing right now. But he said he will take it as a learning experience.
"It was really good," Dix said of the camp overall. "I wanted to leave my mark in showing that I'm an explosive playmaker at linebacker and showing my ability to make big plays and showing out -- making a statement. I felt I did that. The one-on-one's weren't so good, but that's not something I do that much at Dr. Phillips, so that's fine and you improve from it. The biggest takeaway was I delivered and I gave it all in terms of working hard."
