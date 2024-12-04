Five-star OG Solomon Thomas flips commitment from FSU to LSU

Despite a few good surprises on signing day, there was some bad news for Florida State as the Seminoles' highest-rated committed prospect, offensive guard Solomon Thomas, flipped his commitment to LSU.

Thomas, who committed to FSU in December 2023, remained committed to the Seminoles throughout the 2024 season despite the results on the field. Things took a turn for the worst when Florida State elected to fire offensive line coach Alex Atkins, a move that Thomas publicly took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Over the final few weeks of the season, rumors swirled that in-state rival Florida would be the favorite to land Thomas in the class. The weekend after Atkins was dismissed, Thomas took an unofficial visit to Florida. The weekend after that, Thomas took an unofficial visit to LSU.

As signing day inched closer and closer, sources expressed that it was between LSU and Florida State on signing day as the Gators fell out of the race. Thomas flipped his commitment to the Tigers over Florida State.

