One of the big names to watch at Florida State's inaugural Saturday Night event will be five-star offensive linemen Kardell Thomas.

Most major prospects from Southern Laboratory in Baton Rouge, La. end up at hometown school LSU. So it's no surprise that Thomas committed to the Tigers way back in the summer of 2016. Nevertheless, he says he is seriously considering other schools such as Oklahoma, Penn State, and Miami. Florida State is another school that is very much on Thomas' radar. The nation's No. 1 guard prospect has visited FSU multiple times, but that was under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. Now, he wants to get a closer look at Willie Taggart and the new look Seminoles.

"Yes sir I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about. I've heard a lot of great things from other players about FSU and how things have changed," said Thomas. "I want to see what the New era of FSU is all about. It's also a place I could possibly official visit, but that depends on how the visit goes."