Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon in an event at his middle school.

Williams is the first Rivals.com five-star receiver to sign with FSU since George Campbell in 2015. And Williams is the first Rivals.com five-star prospect to sign with the Seminoles since Jaiden Lars-Woodbey in 2018.

In the recruiting process, Williams said he built a strong relationship with FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans. Williams often calls Dugans "Unc" instead of coach.

"It’s a good relationship," Williams said at the end of his visit to FSU on Sunday. "We built it for quite a while. It’s not even on a football level."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Williams is the No. 4 receiver in the nation and No. 23 player regardless of position. He is one of three receiver commitments in the 2023 class, which also includes Vandrevius Jacobs and Darren “Goldie” Lawrence.

Williams caught 18 passes for 374 and five touchdowns as a senior. In his career, he has 63 receptions for 1,277 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Williams committed to FSU in September after also considering Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Pittsburgh, among others. He visited FSU in the summer and twice more in the fall.

He will enroll at FSU in January.



