Florida State finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with a No. 28 recruiting class ranking, according to Rivals.com. No matter how you look at the 17 signees, there’s no escaping the fact that this is probably the lowest-ranked FSU class in the last 30-plus years. Technically, Rivals.com started ranking classes in 2002, so at the very least it’s the lowest-ranked group since then.

However, this is definitely a case where the raw number doesn’t tell the real story.

That No. 28 ranking isn’t indicative of Mike Norvell’s recruiting prowess nor his staff's. Even before the mid-December early signing period kicked in, the writing was on the wall that this wasn't going to be the typical top-10 FSU class. As a result, Seminole fans were asking if their new head coach has the recruiting chops to compete with the big boys.