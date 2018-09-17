Warchant.com

I didn’t see this coming, not even close.



Sure, we knew the 2018 Seminoles weren’t championship caliber and that it was going to take a while for Willie Taggart’s Gulf Coast Offense to take shape. We knew there were problems on the offensive line, that the linebackers were a big question mark, and that there was still some uncertainty at wide receiver and quarterback. But not even the most pessimistic fan could have predicted that the floor could go this low.

Florida State’s first three games have been a shocking slap in the face to anyone that cheers for or covers this program. As crazy as it might sound, a case could be made that this has been the worst team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) so far this season. At the very least, FSU probably has the worst offense from this group. In fact, the ‘Noles currently rank No. 130 out of 130 FBS teams in scoring offense against FBS opposition (5.0 points per game). That number is really sobering when you consider that one of those opponents, Syracuse, gave up 42 points and 621 yards to Western Michigan in week one.

The results on the field are also stunning when you consider FSU’s recent recruiting classes. The three classes between 2015 and 2017, representing the players who make up the bulk of the current team, ranked No. 3, No. 2 and No. 5, respectfully, according to Rivals.com. Only Alabama had higher-ranked classes during this three-year period. I’m honestly not sure if there has ever been a program in the history of college football made up of so many highly ranked recruits that has performed this poorly.

So how did a team that won a national championship and 29 straight games from 2012-14 hit rock bottom a few years later? (See Take No. 2)