There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Monday night was a complete and utter disaster. The lackluster performance against the Hokies is especially disappointing because it comes on the heels of a very positive offseason. Willie Taggart did a bang-up job healing a wounded fan base that was down and out following an awful 2017 season and the awkward departure of Jimbo Fisher.



But the scab on that wound was ripped off in the season opener. No matter how much goodwill a coach builds up, if you don’t win, and especially if you lose badly, it will evaporate quickly. That is very evident on the Tribal Council message board and social media where coach Taggart and the 2018 Seminoles are being raked over the coals by many fans.

Here are a few examples:

So who’s our next coach?

I hated this hire!!!

Taggart is over his head

Willie runs a gimmick offense

Fans don’t want to hear it, but the reality is that this was just one game. Yup, there are plenty of major issues that need to be cleaned up (see next take), but laying an egg in an opener and bouncing back is hardly unprecedented. A No. 18-ranked Florida State lost 47-17 to Oklahoma in Jimbo Fisher’s first game as FSU’s head coach versus an FBS opponent. Even the 1988 Seminoles were smoked by Miami 31-0 but went on to finish ranked No. 4 in the country.

Also keep in mind that just about everything that could go wrong did. Florida State committed five turnovers, had a punt blocked for a touchdown, missed a 32-yard chip shot field goal, and came up with just three points in four red-zone trips. On the other end, Virginia Tech fumbled the ball four times but the defense failed to recover a single one. It’s hard to imagine that this team will put forth a similar disastrous performance anytime soon.

It’s also easy to lose sight of the fact that this team is breaking in an entirely new scheme with a new coaching staff. In hindsight, it was probably too much to expect a 7-6 team to turn things around quickly against a ranked opponent in its very first game. It was obvious that the players were thinking too much, especially on offense, and were not comfortable adapting to their new reality. That will eventually change, but it may take some time.

Finally, and fans don’t like to hear about the opponent, but Virginia Tech is an excellent team that is extremely well-coached. Justin Fuente and Bud Foster are as good a one-two punch as you can get for a college coaching staff. Clearly, they prepared their team better and thoroughly out-coached Willie Taggart and his staff. After seeing Miami lay an egg against LSU in its opener, the Hokies may now be considered the favorite to win the Coastal Division.

Like that FSU team that faced Oklahoma in 2010, Virginia Tech was probably not the best opponent to open with considering the massive amount of learning that is still taking place.